Antifa Mobs Violently Attack Peaceful Protesters At Berkeley, Police Stand Down

A mob of self-proclaimed “anti-hate protesters” were filmed violently attacking peaceful anti-Marxist, pro-Trump rally-goers at Berkeley with fists, sticks and urine.

Right-wingers had organized a “No To Marxism in America” rally at the Martin Luther King Civic Center Park for Sunday. Giant hordes of violent antifa showed up and proceeded to beat Trump supporters and anti-Marxists of all backgrounds while police stood down.

Google’s YouTube shamefully took video down of one unarmed man being violently assaulted by the antifa mob and having urine thrown on him.

The video was reuploaded to Vimeo:

In case you were wondering, there are hundreds of videos of the extremely graphic Charlottesville crash all over YouTube and none of them were taken down.

This video shows a lone individual being beaten by the antifa mob while on the ground:

This video shows a father and son being beaten together:

This video taken from the skies shows how the violent mob outnumbered these innocent people a hundred to one and behaved like a pack of wild hyenas:

This video from CBS San Francisco captured some other fights:

Remember, these are the people Marco Rubio said are committing “justified” violence.

When entire movement built on anger & hatred towards people different than you,it justifies & ultimately leads to violence against them 3/6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 15, 2017

These are the people Mitt Romney hailed as being in a “morally different universe” for “opposing racism and bigotry.”

No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 16, 2017

These are the alt-left terrorists Paul Ryan and the pathetic Republican establishment stood together with and refused to condemn.

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

These are the people who’ve been attacking Trump and his supporters and other right-wingers for decades while the media lies for them and our sold out government runs cover for them as they crush our free speech.

Unbelievable. Look at this White Supremacist Neo Nazi in #Berkeley. I cannot believe it! We need to take another statue down ASAP! pic.twitter.com/JkUVNvcDYZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2017

As usual, the police stood down:

Berkeley’s communist mayor Jesse Arreguin praised the protesters for coming out “to peacefully oppose bigotry, hatred and racism” and then went on to lie and claim it was only a “small group” of protesters who were violent:

New statement from #Berkeley mayor @JesseArreguin on #berkeleyprotests — 13 arrests and 2 people taken to hospital pic.twitter.com/srMZsaZgho — Casey Tolan (@caseytolan) August 28, 2017

Here’s more coverage from the riot:

"Take his camera, take his phone," they are shouting at a journalist. #berkeley pic.twitter.com/hvsQ5eXalE — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

The #Berkeley police have stood down. A sea of black masks as far as I can see. This is what WAS NOT supposed to happen. pic.twitter.com/uqsFJqPqd7 — Lizzie Johnson (@lizziejohnsonnn) August 27, 2017

Antifa attacked a reporter and photographer in Berkeley peacefully today. pic.twitter.com/PntvHCp7Ke — Beverly Hills Antifa (@BevHillsAntifa) August 27, 2017

"Don't take pictures." Antifa individuals shout out to people yelling at those pointing their cameras. #BerkeleyProtest #BerkRally pic.twitter.com/BzdxbFE6BJ — Gibson Chu (@thegibsonchu) August 27, 2017

Chief Andrew Greenwood of @berkeleypolice just said they need to provide space for ANTIFA. This is an approval of their violence. #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/qvAVHjgBJe — Irma Hinojosa 🇺🇸 (@irmahinojosa_) August 28, 2017

Here’s a live stream from the event:

Note, not one website will be taken offline as a result of this riot. Not one leftist will have their PayPal suspended. Not one will be banned from OkCupid, nor Airbnb, nor Uber. Nothing will be made of these violent assaults in the media as nothing was made of the dozen of other violent riots leftists have carried out since Trump announced his candidacy.

If you need any further proof of how the lying media operates, compare the above coverage of this event with this propaganda piece from the Associated Press: