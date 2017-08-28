Antifa Mobs Violently Attack Peaceful Protesters At Berkeley, Police Stand Down

A mob of self-proclaimed “anti-hate protesters” were filmed violently attacking peaceful anti-Marxist, pro-Trump rally-goers at Berkeley with fists, sticks and urine.

Right-wingers had organized a “No To Marxism in America” rally at the Martin Luther King Civic Center Park for Sunday. Giant hordes of violent antifa showed up and proceeded to beat Trump supporters and anti-Marxists of all backgrounds while police stood down.

Google’s YouTube shamefully took video down of one unarmed man being violently assaulted by the antifa mob and having urine thrown on him.

The video was reuploaded to Vimeo:

In case you were wondering, there are hundreds of videos of the extremely graphic Charlottesville crash all over YouTube and none of them were taken down.

This video shows a lone individual being beaten by the antifa mob while on the ground:

This video shows a father and son being beaten together:

This video taken from the skies shows how the violent mob outnumbered these innocent people a hundred to one and behaved like a pack of wild hyenas:

This video from CBS San Francisco captured some other fights:

Remember, these are the people Marco Rubio said are committing “justified” violence.

These are the people Mitt Romney hailed as being in a “morally different universe” for “opposing racism and bigotry.”

These are the alt-left terrorists Paul Ryan and the pathetic Republican establishment stood together with and refused to condemn.

These are the people who’ve been attacking Trump and his supporters and other right-wingers for decades while the media lies for them and our sold out government runs cover for them as they crush our free speech.

As usual, the police stood down:

Berkeley’s communist mayor Jesse Arreguin praised the protesters for coming out “to peacefully oppose bigotry, hatred and racism” and then went on to lie and claim it was only a “small group” of protesters who were violent:

Here’s more coverage from the riot:

Here’s a live stream from the event:

Note, not one website will be taken offline as a result of this riot. Not one leftist will have their PayPal suspended. Not one will be banned from OkCupid, nor Airbnb, nor Uber. Nothing will be made of these violent assaults in the media as nothing was made of the dozen of other violent riots leftists have carried out since Trump announced his candidacy.

If you need any further proof of how the lying media operates, compare the above coverage of this event with this propaganda piece from the Associated Press:


Related Articles

Katy Perry: "The World is on Fire" Because Trump Won

Katy Perry: “The World is on Fire” Because Trump Won

U.S. News
Comments
YouTube "Economically Censors" Ron Paul, Labels Videos "Not Suitable" For All Advertisers

YouTube “Economically Censors” Ron Paul, Labels Videos “Not Suitable” For All Advertisers

U.S. News
Comments

Hurricane Harvey Will Render Some Parts Of Texas ‘Uninhabitable For An Extended Period Of Time’

U.S. News
Comments

DC Council Member Wants Police to Investigate Pro-Trump Flyers

U.S. News
Comments

Obama adviser: Trump asking to drop case against Arpaio could get him impeached

U.S. News
Comments

Comments