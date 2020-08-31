Antifa Murderer Brought Young Daughter Armed With A Bat To Riots One Day Before Shooting

Photos have surfaced showing self-proclaimed Antifa member Michael Forest Reinoehl, who shot and killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson in cold blood Saturday night, attending another “protest” with his 11-year-old daughter.

On the night before the fatal shooting, Reinoehl was pictured standing outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s (D) home along with his daughter who was carrying a baseball bat.

The images, captured by an Oregonian/Oregon Live photographer, show Reinoehl wearing the same white vest he was pictured wearing on Saturday.

Oregon Live
Oregon Live

This isn’t the first time he put his daughter in danger as records show she was in the car earlier this year when he was arrested for drag racing at over 110 mph while under the influence of a controlled substance and possessed an illegal firearm.

In a Bloomberg interview from a July protest, Reinoehl claimed to provide security for Antifa and said he brought his daughter to that demonstration “because I’m trying to give her an education.”

The suspect also wrote on Instagram that he’s “100% Antifa” and was arrested for possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police during a July 5 protest.

See enhanced footage of the shooting of “Jay” Danielson below:

