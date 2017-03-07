Left-wing radicals were filmed pepper-spraying and tazing Trump supporters during a “March 4 Trump” rally Saturday at the capitol building in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Video shows two Trump supporters being sprayed with pepper-spray and one being hit with a tazer.
A second video from the event shows one antifa member being arrested by police.
TwinCities.com reports six counter-protesters were arrested and the rally went on as planned:
State Patrol officers arrested one protester in the Capitol. He is expected to face a disorderly conduct charge. St. Paul police arrested five people at the intersection of Rice and University avenues for having set off the smoke bomb. They are expected to face rioting charges.
Despite the disturbance, the event proceeded mostly unruffled.
“We are here in unity, in one unified voice, to say thank you and show our support for our 45th president of the United States of America,” said Ruthie Hendrycks, founder of Minnesotans Seeking Immigration Reform. “It feels good to be on the winning side this time.”
…“We are here today to declare Donald J. Trump is our president,” said state Rep. Kathy Lohmer, R-Stillwater. “We are behind him 100 percent.”