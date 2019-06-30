Antifa Plans Acid Attacks on D.C. Free Speech Rally, Vows To Blind Attendees

Antifa has threatened to attack participants of an upcoming Free Speech rally in Washington D.C. with muriatic acid.

A left-wing user called “POUND ON YOUR BOY” made the threats on a conservative Telegram channel, prompting the rally’s co-organizer Enrique Tarrio to contact the FBI and DHS, who’ve assured additional security for the event on July 6.

“I just want to toss as many balloons of Muriatic acid in the faces as many Proud Boys I can [sic]”, wrote the user, “I just want to blind as many of you c**k suckers are possible [sic].”

“We already have the Muriatic acid, wax, and balloons,” the user added.

From Big League Politics:

“According to Tarrio, the threat is especially dangerous due to the use of wax. Muriatic acid can be purchased in virtually any pool store or home improvement store, and is already dangerous on its own with the ability to cause minor burns, but can quickly be washed off with water. By combining the muriatic acid with wax, it will immediately form a film similar to candle wax on the injured person’s skin.”

The threats come as independent journalist Andy Ngo was violently attacked Saturday by Antifa in Portland, Oregon, where he was beaten, milkshaked (laced with quick-dry cement) and robbed, resulting in hospitalization.

“It starts with milk shakes, then it escalates to what happened to Andy Ngo, and now they’re threatening us with acid attacks,” Tarrio said.

“We will not be intimidated with these tactics of fear and fascism. We will celebrate our First Amendment without apology.”

The identity of the user behind “POUND YOUR BOY” remains unknown, but Tom Pappert of Big League Politics suspects it could be a Rolling Stone and Playboy writer Fagan Kuhnmuench due to his affinity for Antifa and his use of memes with the same bizarre slogan as the Telegram username.

