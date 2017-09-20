Antifa Professor Called on People to "Off the Pigs"; Still Not Fired

New tweets have been unearthed in which Antifa member and professor Mike Isaacson openly called on people to “off the pigs” as revenge for a DOJ crackdown on rioters at the presidential inauguration.

“Off the pigs,” tweeted Isaacson in response to a Huffington Post story about how the Trump Department of Justice was seeking information on visitors to a website that helped organize anti-Trump riots.

Off the pigs https://t.co/ksCu3ZOpFC — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 29, 2017

To “off” somebody is widely understood to mean to kill them. The horrific irony here is that Isaacson teaches police officers. He said it was “a privilege to teach future dead cops” and envisaged a fantasy scenario in which he confronts one of them before the “blade drops”.

In another tweet, Isaacson remarked, “I hope somehow Assata comes up in lecture so a student defends her saying she didn’t kill a cop so I can say she probably did and it’s good.”

I hope somehow Assata comes up in lecture so a student defends her saying she didn't kill a cop so I can say she probably did and it's good — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 23, 2017

This is in reference to Assata Shakur, a convicted cop killer who is on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list. She is also cited by the founders of Black Lives Matter as their inspirational guru.

In other ghastly comments, Isaacson tweeted, “Dead cops are good” as well as asking, “What’s even the point of a cop who isn’t dead?” He also called on people to “kill superior officers”.

The professor also offered instructions on how to burn down police stations.

I hear their police stations catch on fire with an accelerant https://t.co/64E7pOQJAM — Mike Isaacson (@VulgarEconomics) August 18, 2017

It’s important to note that despite innumerable specific examples of where Issacson has advocated violence, Twitter has still not suspended his account. Isaacson also had the temerity to complain about receiving violent threats.

Despite (real) liberal professors, representatives of police unions and even Mayor Bill de Blasio calling on Isaacson to be fired, he has only been placed on administrative leave.

The Far Left Watch organization is lobbying John Jay College to terminate Professor Isaacson. Information on how people can contact the relevant organizations to push for that outcome are listed here.

