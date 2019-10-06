Antifa protester who attacked Trump supporter pleads guilty to assault

An “Antifa” street thug can now look forward to continuing his fight — from jail.

David Campbell, 32, copped a plea for his role in a 2018 beatdown outside the Night for Freedom party in Manhattan organized by right-wing activist Mike Cernovich.

Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of felony assault and will be sentenced on Oct. 23 to 18 months in the slammer, reps for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. told The Post.

Campbell was arrested near the venue, a nightclub at West 50th Street and 12th Avenue on Jan. 20 2018, after he punched and choked a 56-year-old man he had followed out of the event, police said. He was one of about 80 Antifa agitators protesting the gathering.

“When the Proud Boys [a far right fraternal organization] got into a street fight with Antifa members, it was a nationwide story. The Mayor and AG tweeted about the street fight. When Antifa attacked a 56-year-old man, silence from the press,” Cernovich told The Post.

“Now that the criminal case is closed, I will also be taking legal action against Mr. Campbell and his confederates. It is time to find out who is funding Antifa,” he said.