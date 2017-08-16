Antifa Protesters Crash Heather Heyer’s Funeral

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A group of antifascist protesters armed with purple shields and bats showed up to the Wednesday funeral of a woman mowed down by a white supremacist who struck her with a vehicle.

Antifa, a collection of left-wing protesters, decided to crash the funeral of Heather Heyer, a white woman who died after a white supremacist drove his car into a crowd of protesters during a white nationalist riot.

Anti-fascist activists have just shown up outside the theater with baseball bats and purple shields #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/8vBlErwkng — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017

The antifascist activists claimed they showed up armed because “the police won’t protect the people,” according to a reporter on the scene.

Group now swarmed by reporters. Honestly dumb to roll up w/ bats to a memorial service & expect that that's not what the media will focus on — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017

Heyer died during a white supremacist rally over the potential removal of a Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. The rally broke out into violence between armed white nationalists and antifa protesters throwing balloons filled with ink and urine and bricks at the white nationalists gathered there.

The line to enter Heyer’s funeral, hosted at the Paramount theater in Charlottesville, reached two blocks.

Inside photos of Heather play on stage as memorial service guests stream in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/AENgjLxVjX — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 16, 2017