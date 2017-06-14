Antifa Protestor Stabs Police Horse with Nail-Studded Flagpole. But Antifa Hates Nazis…

Everyone who isn’t an ignorant dunce knows leftists are anything but peaceful. Case in point?

An Antifa broad, and Stranger Things girl lookalike, stabbed a police horse with a nail-studded flagpole. Before the rage makes your blood boil and smoke billows out of your ears, chill. The noble steed is a-okay. His attacker earned herself an all-expenses-paid trip to the slammer…

A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after she attacked a police horse with a flag pole during a demonstration in Harrisburg on Saturday morning. Lisa Simon, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police animal, prohibited offensive weapons, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction administrative law. She was arraigned and taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Simon attacked the horse with a flag pole as a Trooper and his equine partner, Sampson, were attempting to move the crowd along the 1200 block of North 6th Street, police said. The flag pole had a silver nail at the top and Simon hit Sampson in the side of his neck, according to police reports.

Just goes to show horseplay will not be tolerated…

Antifa, and leftists as a whole, try justifying these acts of hatred by claiming their victims are Nazis. I suppose they think they’ll come across as less dickish if they dismiss their opponents as fascist, genocidal maniacs. Good luck trying to convince the world that the horse keeps a copy of Mein Kampf in his stable.

Our offices called the PETA offices for comment on this “anti-fascist” fascist she-devil who tried to harm a horse. PETA put us on hold. Perhaps they were too busy making fake cat videos.

Before you play devil’s advocate and assume this is just one rotten apple in the cart, think again. The mainstream left has long advocated for violence like this. They know they can’t win on facts. Violence becomes their only option. As this story demonstrates, the only place violence will land you is in the big house. Where you can get a taste of what Communism is really like.