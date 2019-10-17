Antifa Radicals Threaten to "Bring Out the Guillotine" if Church Shows Jordan Peterson Documentary

Antifa leftists are threatening to “bring out the guillotine” if a church shows a documentary about best-selling author Jordan Peterson.

Showings of the documentary in Brooklyn and Toronto were already cancelled after theaters complained they were fearful of “getting in trouble.”

The precise nature of that “trouble” was revealed when the film’s co-creator, Maziar Ghaderi, received a text from a pastor who had received threats after agreeing to screen the film in his church.

One of the threats included a promise to “bring out the guillotine to fix society.”

“Fair warning,” the message read, “Several community organizations are planning to shut down your showing of the Jordan Peterson propaganda film. While many of us aren’t Christian and some even flat-out condemn the religion, we do not want any harm to come to your place of worship or those within. However, we cannot allow fascism to continue to rise and will not tolerate its presence in our city, whether it is on the streets or on the waterfront or in a church. Read some history books, read about eugenics, read about sex and gender and then compare it to Peterson. Pray on it if you must. Do the right thing. As much as we joke about it, we really don’t want to have to bring out the guillotine to fix society.”

So much for the tolerant left!

Jordan Peterson has been an enemy of the far-left ever since he took a bold stance against identity politics and political correctness.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————