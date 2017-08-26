Antifa Recruiting: ‘One Step Closer to Revolutionary Political Movement’

A new Antifa cell has launched in Philadelphia that is armed and boasting that the movement is even closer to a full-fledged revolution with this additional manpower.

The Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement (RAM) describes itself at its website:

The Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement is a political movement dedicated to freeing people from bondage and building resistance in the United States. We situate our political movement in the context of the abolitionist struggle against slavery and continue in the tradition, from Nat Turner to the Black Liberation Movement. We believe the Civil War was never resolved and the system of slavery transitioned into the prison industrial complex. Our struggle today must begin from this starting point. Lastly, as revolutionary anarchists, the abolitionist struggle must be extended to the state and capitalism, the perpetrators of oppression. The revolutionary movement in the US today is at a cross roads, as fascist movements are expanding, and the state becomes increasingly authoritarian. The Rojava Revolution, in northern Syria, provides us with a model for revolution today with its foundation in communal and council based political organization and militant defense.

With the launch of this new sect, RAM has set several goals. One short term, known as the “underground railroad”:

We will create networks for those facing detention, incarceration, deportation, or white supremacist violence to escape and live with dignity. We invite revolutionaries to help build a contemporary underground railroad, outside the reach of the state. Revolutionaries, social centers, and antifa groups that are already active can help build greater infrastructure of resistance to support those fleeing the state. From this foundation, we set the political framework for the next stages.

With an underground railroad in place, RAM seeks to build on that foundation to organize “defense groups, local councils, and regional/national councils.”

The group is broadcasting an invitation to all “comrades” to be a part to their Abolitionist Council. They are developing “defense teams” and other “revolutionary relationships” to achieve their goals, which include dissolving the prison system, but not without ensuring oppressors are “combated.” Instead of punishment, RAM seeks “social cohesion.”

Other goals include abolishing gender to “liberate humanity from captivity,” that is, “gender constraints.” In addition, the movement seeks to reshape the economy:

To carve out an autonomous territory, or to begin the revolutionary process, goods, land, and tools must be expropriated, or taken away from those who withhold them. We are striving towards a situation where necessities cannot be taken away from those who need them, but instead are shared with those who lack them.

The Antifa website It’s Going Down claims the new group is necessary because “mosques are being ruthlessly bombed” and “LGBTQ people are being battered.” Where all this is happening exactly isn’t listed.

“We are now establishing a revolutionary political movement that can confront the challenges ahead of us, and together with Philadelphia based comrades, we are taking one step closer,” the site adds.

It looks to be a very slow start, as the group’s FundRazr campaign only reached $176 of its $5,000 goal and appears to have ended on Thursday.

Here is RAM’s ominous recruitment video, apparently inspired by ISIS: