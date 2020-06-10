Antifa Releases List of Demands After Capturing 6 Blocks Of Downtown Seattle

A group of Antifa terrorists have released a list of demands after capturing six-square blocks of downtown Seattle on Monday which they now call an “autonomous zone.”

Antifa now believes they own the captured area of Seattle, which they are calling the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” and have set up barricades around the area and called for armed volunteers to guard the perimeter.

Emboldened by the lack of local, state, or federal action, the group has released an extensive list of social justice demands on Medium, including reparations for all “people of color,” the abolishment of the police department, rent control, and the release of violent criminals.

“The Seattle Police Department and attached court system are beyond reform. We do not request reform, we demand abolition,” Antifa states. “We demand that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police. At an equal level of priority we also demand that the city disallow the operations of ICE in the city of Seattle.”

Antifa is also demanding amnesty for rioters and the release of any “protesters” arrested during the mayhem.

“We demand decriminalization of the acts of protest, and amnesty for protestors generally, but specifically those involved in what has been termed ‘The George Floyd Rebellion’ against the terrorist cell that previously occupied this area known as the Seattle Police Department.”

Additionally, Antifa also demands the implementation of all its far-left policy proposals using the funds from Seattle PD.

“We demand that the funding previously used for Seattle Police be redirected into: A) Socialized Health and Medicine for the City of Seattle. B) Free public housing, because housing is a right, not a privilege. C) Public education, to decrease the average class size in city schools and increase teacher salary. D) Naturalization services for immigrants to the United States living here undocumented. (We demand they be called ‘undocumented’ because no person is illegal.) E) General community development. Parks, etc.”

They also demand Black Lives Matter material be introduced into the education system, the removal of any monuments that don’t comport to their ideology, and for Seattle citizens to donate to BLM.

Leftists on social media were giddy with excitement over the news that Antifa captured such a large swath of Seattle with no resistance.

Conservatives are mad that leftists did everything they ever dreamed of with the #SeattleAutonomousZone, better than they ever could, but they’re anti-racist and have bigger balls. pic.twitter.com/7Xi3AFrG7C — David Silverstone ᵇˡᵐ ✡️ (@DavidAgStone) June 10, 2020

Given the area is within Seattle’s city limits, Antifa has no real ability to truly become autonomous because their enclave is still connected to Seattle’s electrical grid and water systems, which the city’s radical authorities have allowed the terrorist group to continue using.

City council member Kshama Sawant has even reportedly handed Antifa the keys to city hall for them to overrun.

Antifa and BLM have broken into Seattle city hall Despite their mayor @MayorJenny being beyond progressive They are demanding she resign since she won’t defund the Police This is the new normal in big cities of America pic.twitter.com/iHv4uBi0vW — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) June 10, 2020

But in a hilarious development, Antifa has reportedly already run out of food after inviting the city’s homeless to take sanctuary in their “autonomous zone”, and are now begging users on social media for food donations comprising mainly of “vegan meat substitutes” and “soy products.”

“The homeless people we invited took away all the food at the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” said a leftist on Twitter. “We need more food to keep the area operational. Please if possible bring vegan meat substitutes, fruits, oats, soy products, etc. – anything to help us eat.”

President Trump designated Antifa as a terrorist organization last month after several days of violent rioting across the nation.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

It’s been longstanding policy that the United States does not negotiate with terrorists, so it’s unlikely the federal government will comply with any of Antifa’s lofty demands.

“AnTiFa Is nOt a ReAl OrgAnIzaTioN” CHAZ = Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone = 6 city blocks in downtown Seattle occupied by armed AntiFa terrorists SEND IN THE MILITARY @realDonaldTrump #EXPOSEANTIFA #AntifaDomesticTerrorists #SeattleAutonomousZone #wwg1wga pic.twitter.com/Mk1AP5no6F — ∞ (@Ultim8Boon) June 10, 2020

