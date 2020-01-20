Antifa SJWs Dox Virginia Gun Rally Patriots Using Hashtag #FashSpotting

Antifa groups attempted to dox Virginia gun rally attendees by exposing their locations on social media and tagging them with the hashtag #FashSpotting.

On Monday, Second Amendment supporters attending the demonstration at the capitol in Richmond were unknowingly being monitored by deranged SJWs, who were using the hashtag to communicate the locations of “suspected fascists” to other members of Antifa groups.

Infowars radio host Alex Jones, who brought an armored battle tank to the event, was among a host of high value targets who their locations given away.

Some believed the groups were organizing behind the hashtag in anticipation of a staged event or some other violent provocation.

Antifa’s hashtag profiling comes as conservative author and activist Tom DeWeese has warned of a credible threat that the group is planning to stage violence during the event.

False flag semi confirmed pic.twitter.com/caqvrl6tIO — Roosh (@rooshv) January 19, 2020

Virginia Senator Amanda Chase also warned on Facebook about the possibility of provocateurs hijacking the event to stage violence, saying, “The Governor, using the media has already set the stage for this to happen. He has already laid the groundwork to make the entire movement look like insurrection.”

Ahead of the event, Antifa groups were distributing a hit list of reporters who they identified as “known fascists and sympathizers,” which included Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer, Mike Adams the “Health Ranger,” Jacob Engles and journalist Patrick Howley.

Alex Jones reports live from the capital in Richmond, Virginia where the governor has tried to infringe on the 2nd amendment rights of millions Americans.

