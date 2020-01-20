Antifa SJWs Dox Virginia Gun Rally Patriots Using Hashtag #FashSpotting

Antifa groups attempted to dox Virginia gun rally attendees by exposing their locations on social media and tagging them with the hashtag #FashSpotting.
On Monday, Second Amendment supporters attending the demonstration at the capitol in Richmond were unknowingly being monitored by deranged SJWs, who were using the hashtag to communicate the locations of “suspected fascists” to other members of Antifa groups.
About a dozen or so proud boys moving up 14th street towards the capitol. #fashspotting pic.twitter.com/y4ElYQgg5l
— yeah right (@chaotic_stoopid) January 20, 2020
League of the South spotting at 1st and abroad. Group of five plus dog, headed west. #fashspotting
— #socialjusticenerd (@BreRVA) January 20, 2020
Spotted on W Broad #fashspotting pic.twitter.com/D1VaBvHXXI
— #socialjusticenerd (@BreRVA) January 20, 2020
#fashspotting https://t.co/7VASUKRi3g
— F.A.F.O. 🥊 SCHWARTZ (@rockyhorrorrr) January 20, 2020
Infowars radio host Alex Jones, who brought an armored battle tank to the event, was among a host of high value targets who their locations given away.
The InfoWars armored truck, found on East Cary street and South 10th Street #FashSpotting pic.twitter.com/4lDbtqaE3y
— Black Mast Antifa (@BlackMastAntifa) January 20, 2020
#fashspotting just saw Alex Jones going west on Broad in front of Town Hall pic.twitter.com/8Db38jRm9w
— Kate H8s Fascists (@Trash_WASP) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones in his armored truck screaming about Northam. Crowd is loving it #fashspotting pic.twitter.com/iu6QNrf7oG
— Richmond 911 Dispatch (@TheQueerCrimer) January 20, 2020
Alex Jones driving by in a big armored vehicle like hes in a Disney World parade. 12th and Cary #fashspotting
— Jonah ben Avraham 🚩✡️🏳️🌈 (@ThatRedNJB) January 20, 2020
Some believed the groups were organizing behind the hashtag in anticipation of a staged event or some other violent provocation.
Here we go. Antifa is planning to break the law.
Antifa is using the #fashspotting to coordinate their false flag event. https://t.co/uItRatJ5b8
— Freedom Patriot (@grant_freedom) January 20, 2020
Eyes On!
Antifa appears to be using hashtags to track Patriots.
Check out #fashspotting – They’re organizing now.#Virginia #Virginia2A #virginiamilitia #Virginia2ARally #QAnon #WWG1WGA
! RT/TAG/SPREAD FOR AWARENESS ! https://t.co/GdxV7uERcl
— QArmyPatriot (@QArmyPatriot) January 20, 2020
Antifa’s hashtag profiling comes as conservative author and activist Tom DeWeese has warned of a credible threat that the group is planning to stage violence during the event.
False flag semi confirmed pic.twitter.com/caqvrl6tIO
— Roosh (@rooshv) January 19, 2020
Virginia Senator Amanda Chase also warned on Facebook about the possibility of provocateurs hijacking the event to stage violence, saying, “The Governor, using the media has already set the stage for this to happen. He has already laid the groundwork to make the entire movement look like insurrection.”
Ahead of the event, Antifa groups were distributing a hit list of reporters who they identified as “known fascists and sympathizers,” which included Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer, Mike Adams the “Health Ranger,” Jacob Engles and journalist Patrick Howley.
ANTIFA publishes hit list that includes reporters @allidoisowen , Mike Adams, Jacob Engels, @HowleyReporter https://t.co/VMPtmhLUpF pic.twitter.com/2DjuNTya0A
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) January 19, 2020
Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar
On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars
Alex Jones reports live from the capital in Richmond, Virginia where the governor has tried to infringe on the 2nd amendment rights of millions Americans.
Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!