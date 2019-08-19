Antifa Smuggled in Concrete Slabs to Throw at Trump Supporters During Portland Event

A video out of Portland illustrates how Antifa used broken up concrete slabs to attack Trump supporters during this past weekend’s protests.

“We caught Antifa smuggling concrete slabs within a black case then breaking up the slab & using it to throw at buses carrying right wingers stuck in traffic. This is further evidence of their pre-meditated violence & criminal activity in Portland,” tweeted Elijah Schaffer.

The video shows how Antifa avoided any police scrutiny by transporting the slabs inside a hard black case.

🚨CONCERNING 🚨 We caught Antifa smuggling concrete slabs within a black case then breaking up the slab & using it to throw at buses carrying right wingers stuck in traffic. This is further evidence of their pre-meditated violence & criminal activity in Portland @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ENgYiQ10VG — Elijah Schaffer S.O. (@ElijahSchaffer) August 19, 2019

They were then broken up and lobbed towards buses carrying counter-demonstrators.

Meanwhile, Democratic New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland described Antifa as “peaceful protesters” during an appearance on CNN.

Haaland was responding to President Donald Trump’s tweet in which he said Antifa could be designated a terror organization.

Apparently, according to Haaland, throwing concrete slabs at people is peaceful!

