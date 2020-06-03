Antifa Soy Boy Mocked For Crying Hysterically As Peer Unnecessarily Applies Tourniquet

An Antifa member who sustained a superficial flesh wound to the leg screamed and cried while a leftist comrade LARPing as a medic unnecessarily applied a tourniquet, footage from Tuesday shows.

The video shows an Antifa rioter, who had received a scrape along his leg with no blood loss, shrieking in pain while a peer fixed a belt around his leg as if he was bleeding out.

Antifa guy gets scratched on his leg and LARPing medic applies unnecessary turniquite as he literally cries. Humiliating. pic.twitter.com/8OJJuTsnrX — Essential Fleccas (@fleccas) June 3, 2020

The episode drew the mockery of many on social media, who pointed out that the Antifa member’s laceration appeared superficial and non-life threatening, evidenced by the lack of blood loss.

When sissies riot. — gbernsie (@gbernsie) June 3, 2020

Is that soy pouring out of that wound? — Boogz (@Boogz66384018) June 3, 2020

Clearly his leg needs to be amputated. — DWRDLDDRD (@DWRDLDDRD) June 3, 2020

He's not crying because of the scrape, he's crying because Bernie endorsed Joe Biden. — Shpeaker Peloshee (@SchifftyN) June 3, 2020

STAY WITH ME MANNNN!!!! — alan zibelman (@ZibelmanAlan) June 3, 2020

They love pretending that they are fighting in a war pic.twitter.com/zy3nOMbTyo — Nosferatard (@Nosferatard) June 3, 2020

Hand me the red-hot poker to cauterize it. It may have to come off…..I'm sorry…… — alan zibelman (@ZibelmanAlan) June 3, 2020

As we’ve reported, Antifa aren’t exactly the sharpest knives in the drawer.

Here’s a rioter setting himself on fire in attempt to burn down a government building from last week’s riots in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Rioter in Fayetteville, sets himself on fire while attemping to light a building on fire with a Molotov. pic.twitter.com/SkkgDvhziA — Tony (@Mrtdogg) May 31, 2020

Here’s video from 2019 showing another Antifa provocateur trying and failing to light an American flag on fire.

Effort to burn the American flag goes up in flames 🔥🇺🇸#antifa – 0#americanflag – 1 pic.twitter.com/znXvPuhQTT — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 6, 2019

Remember, these are the people who want to control your life.

