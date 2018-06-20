Antifa Spreads List Of ICE Agents Compiled Using LinkedIn And Blasts It Over Twitter

Image Credits: Mike Hutmacher/The Wichita Eagle/TNS via Getty Images.

Antifa, a violent, so-called anti-fascist group, tweeted out a list of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ identities.

The Twitter account “nebraska antifa” sent out a tweet to its followers on Tuesday that linked to the personal information of ICE officers compiled from information found on LinkedIn.

“Some enterprising hero archived the ICE employees listed on linkedin,” the tweet reads.

A Twitter user who goes by Sam Lavigne compiled the list of ICE agents’ identities, titles and locations. In a tweet on Tuesday morning he says he “scraped LinkedIn for people that work for ICE.”

The Medium link in Lavigne’s was no longer available as of Tuesday night.

While the original post of ICE personal information has been removed, the Antifa Twitter account linked to an archived post, where viewers can access the Lavigne’s original database.

