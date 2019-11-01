Antifa Supporter Brags About Giving Kids Dressed as Trump Fentanyl Laced Candy

An Antifa supporter bragged about giving trick or treat children dressed as Trump Fentanyl-laced candy.

Yes, really.

“If I see any children dressed up in some #MAGA type of costume like this little worm, I’m going to be giving them my special #Fentanyl laced candy. #ANTIFA action!” tweeted @Djenkounchained, alongside a poster of a young boy dressed as the president with death crosses over his eyes.

“Adding #fentanyl pills to my halloween candy for the #MAGA children to eat,” the individual subsequently tweeted, with an image of pills about to be dropped into a bag of chocolate bars.

The original tweet received over 1200 likes.

Attempting to poison children to own the Trump supporters. Stunning and brave.

So much for the tolerant left!

