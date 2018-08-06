Antifa Thugs Punch Counter-Protester, Smash Marine Office

Image Credits: Screenshot.

An Antifa protest in Berkeley turned violent Sunday when one masked group member sucker-punched a detractor and other agitators smashed the windows at a Marine Corps recruiting post, cellphone video showed.

Authorities arrested 20 people during the dueling California demonstrations between Antifa and individuals affiliated with the so-called “alt-right.” Three people suffered minor injuries after a group of “extremists” threw “explosives” — believed to be fireworks and flares — at police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s officers. No members of law enforcement were hurt.

In a series of photos posted to Twitter by filmmaker Ford Fischer, members of Antifa can be seen smashing the windows of the U.S. Marines Corps recruiting office on Shattuck Avenue.

Read more


Related Articles

The Real Reason Apple, Facebook, Spotify & YouTube Banned Infowars

The Real Reason Apple, Facebook, Spotify & YouTube Banned Infowars

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN's Stelter AGAIN Says Trump Is Leader of HATE MOVEMENT

Video: CNN’s Stelter AGAIN Says Trump Is Leader of HATE MOVEMENT

U.S. News
Comments

Purged: Facebook Permanently Bans Infowars For “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments

Candace Owens Swaps “White” For “Jewish” In Sarah Jeong Tweet, Gets Suspended

U.S. News
Comments

Man Arrested For Threatening Steve Scalise Had Ammo, Materials And Guides To Build Bombs

U.S. News
Comments

Comments