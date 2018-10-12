Antifa Vandalizes NYC GOP Headquarters, 'Attack Merely a Beginning'

In the most recent example of anti-conservative violence, the NYC GOP headquarters was vandalized by violent leftists on Thursday night.

The vandals broke windows, glued door locks shut, spray-painted anarchy symbols on the doors and left a menacing note warning of more attacks.

See the note here or read it below:

Tonight, we put the Republican Party on notice, in defiance to the policy of mass misery they have championed. The U.S. government has established concentration camps around the country for Latino people, shamelessly murdering black people, and continues its war machine that has slaughtered Muslim people with impunity for decades. The so-called “Land of the Free” leads the world in incarceration rates per capita, all the while profiteering in the new plantation within the prison walls. While these atrocities persist unabated the Metropolitan Republican Club chose to invite a hipster fascist clown to dance for them, content to revel in their treachery against humanity. The Republican Party joined by their spineless partners in crime, the Democrats institute a policy of domestic and foreign terror felt the world over. Our attack is merely a beginning. We are not passive, we are not civil, and we will not apologize. Those of good conscience and clear mind know this state of oppression cannot remain. The US fascist political system is one of the most savage institutions in history and we will combat it relentlessly until all are free of American barbarism.

In a Twitter post, the Metropolitan Republican Club claimed Antifa was behind the vandalism and added that they “will not be intimidated by violence, threats, or hate speech. We will continue to fight for freedom of speech and liberty here in New York City and all across this great nation.”

The NYC GOP called for NYC Democrats to condemn the terrorist act.

Last night our NYC hq at the Metropolitan Republican Club was vandalized by anti-Republican forces saying this attack is “merely the beginning.” @NYGovCuomo @SenGillibrand & all @nydems must condemn this attack & urge civility. pic.twitter.com/cuxS2rdrtA — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) October 12, 2018

Assaults on conservatives and their property have been through the roof in 2018 and according to the note left by these vandals, they aren’t done yet.