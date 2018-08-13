Antifa Vows "Bullets" For Political Enemies; Media Ignores Threat

The mainstream media completely failed to report on Antifa members in DC yesterday, some of whom went on to assault police officers, carrying a banner which openly advertised their intention to put bullets in their political enemies.

Numerous video clips and photos show Antifa members carrying a large black banner which reads, “It takes a bullet to bash a fash.”

Given that Antifa believes anyone right of Joseph Stalin to be a “fascist” (they literally carry Communist hammer and sickle flags), this is open incitement to violence against all conservatives.

Zero mainstream media outlets have reported on the banner.

Another clip shows Antifa throwing objects at police officers.

Far-left agitators also mobbed a cop on a motorcycle, throwing things at him and shoving him.

In another clip, leftists are asked what they would do if they met President Trump.

“I would murder him,” answered one, while another said, “We’d have to do him like Gaddafi.”

Given these threats, is it any wonder that both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI now treat Antifa as a domestic terror group?

Other observers pointed out that the media whipped up another moral panic over what amounted to about 25 idiots marching down a street in DC then going home.

Once again, the alt-right virtually has no platform other than that provided by the legacy media.

“Only 30 bozos showed up for this stupid Nazi rally,” wrote John Noonan. “I’ve yet to hear a good reason for why this tiny squad of losers deserved millions worth of wall-to-wall media coverage, which amplified their message.”

“It’s worth examining what ideological and journalistic biases led to such wildly disproportionate coverage of a “rally” that drew approximately 20 people,” tweeted journalist Michael Tracey.

“Gatherings of UFO enthusiasts, witchcraft practitioners, and assorted religious cranks routinely draw exponentially more followers than “Unite the Right” did today. The assumption that these people require constant national attention needs to be seriously re-calibrated,” he added.

The question now remains; Why does the left continue to defend and embrace Antifa, and why does the mainstream media invoke panic over a couple of dozen drooling neo-nazi idiots, while refusing to even report on violent Antifa attacks on police, journalists and other innocent people, as well as the group carrying signs which openly incite bloody violence?

Meanwhile, Antifa made their ultimate goal clear, chanting, “no border, no wall, no USA at all.”

