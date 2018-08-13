Antifa Vows "Bullets" For Political Enemies; Media Ignores Threat

The mainstream media completely failed to report on Antifa members in DC yesterday, some of whom went on to assault police officers, carrying a banner which openly advertised their intention to put bullets in their political enemies.

Numerous video clips and photos show Antifa members carrying a large black banner which reads, “It takes a bullet to bash a fash.”

"It takes bullet to bash fash." Let me remind you that Antifa believes everyone right of Stalin to be a fascist. This is open incitement of violence. The left needs to disavow.pic.twitter.com/wuZNTWwrWX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 12, 2018

Given that Antifa believes anyone right of Joseph Stalin to be a “fascist” (they literally carry Communist hammer and sickle flags), this is open incitement to violence against all conservatives.

“IT TAKES A BULLET TO BASH A FASH” pic.twitter.com/Jua8WRzJfj — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) August 12, 2018

Zero mainstream media outlets have reported on the banner.

Another clip shows Antifa throwing objects at police officers.

Secret Service trying to remove antifa blockades that was set up to stop #UniteTheRight2 rally goers. Antifa is throwing items at the police. pic.twitter.com/MhEQ91DSNX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 12, 2018

Far-left agitators also mobbed a cop on a motorcycle, throwing things at him and shoving him.

Whoa. This @DCPoliceDept officer was nearly mobbed by a group of counterprotesters at #UniteTheRight2. People were throwing things at him, shoving him and kicking his motorcycle. Looks like another cop was also in the mix, too. pic.twitter.com/IHoc5dvebW — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) August 12, 2018

In another clip, leftists are asked what they would do if they met President Trump.

“I would murder him,” answered one, while another said, “We’d have to do him like Gaddafi.”

I asked leftist progressives outside the White House today what they would do if they met President Trump.

Their answers:

•"I would murder him."

•"We'd have to do him like Gaddafi."

•"If I get a chance to fuck him up I would."

•"Beat his ass."

There is violence on both sides pic.twitter.com/4HoofkZN3F — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 13, 2018

Given these threats, is it any wonder that both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI now treat Antifa as a domestic terror group?

Other observers pointed out that the media whipped up another moral panic over what amounted to about 25 idiots marching down a street in DC then going home.

Fiction vs Reality pic.twitter.com/KNxs4FRxPf — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) August 12, 2018

Can anyone tell me why two dozen drooling idiots marching down a street in DC is the top trending hashtag? #UniteTheRight2 #ShutItDownDC pic.twitter.com/SxYevoca40 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 12, 2018

Once again, the alt-right virtually has no platform other than that provided by the legacy media.

One insane person speaking, entire national media covers his bigotry. Why are they promoting him? pic.twitter.com/ykDsDPjGIk — Jack Posobiec ???? (@JackPosobiec) August 12, 2018

“Only 30 bozos showed up for this stupid Nazi rally,” wrote John Noonan. “I’ve yet to hear a good reason for why this tiny squad of losers deserved millions worth of wall-to-wall media coverage, which amplified their message.”

Only 30 bozos showed up for this stupid Nazi rally. I’ve yet to hear a good reason for why this tiny squad of losers deserved millions worth of wall-to-wall media coverage, which amplified their message. Without cameras it’s just an angry Magic the Gathering tournament. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 12, 2018

“It’s worth examining what ideological and journalistic biases led to such wildly disproportionate coverage of a “rally” that drew approximately 20 people,” tweeted journalist Michael Tracey.

It's worth examining what ideological and journalistic biases led to such wildly disproportionate coverage of a "rally" that drew approximately 20 people — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 13, 2018

“Gatherings of UFO enthusiasts, witchcraft practitioners, and assorted religious cranks routinely draw exponentially more followers than “Unite the Right” did today. The assumption that these people require constant national attention needs to be seriously re-calibrated,” he added.

Gatherings of UFO enthusiasts, witchcraft practitioners, and assorted religious cranks routinely draw exponentially more followers than "Unite the Right" did today. The assumption that these people require constant national attention needs to be seriously re-calibrated — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 12, 2018

The question now remains; Why does the left continue to defend and embrace Antifa, and why does the mainstream media invoke panic over a couple of dozen drooling neo-nazi idiots, while refusing to even report on violent Antifa attacks on police, journalists and other innocent people, as well as the group carrying signs which openly incite bloody violence?

Meanwhile, Antifa made their ultimate goal clear, chanting, “no border, no wall, no USA at all.”

The far left wants "no USA at all". They don't hide their goal.pic.twitter.com/i5gB3rpK54 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 13, 2018

