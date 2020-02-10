AOC And Boyfriend Riley Roberts Share Tips For White People On 'Combating Racism'

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had her white boyfriend share tips on combating white supremacy on Instagram over the weekend.

From the New York Post:

“I think it’s helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts, 30, offered as Ocasio-Cortez sat beside him. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things they believe or say are and can be racist.”

Their web chat didn’t offer much about what the couple defines as racist, or who gets to decide what is and is not racist. Roberts suggested telling racist white friends that they were not racist, but merely held “wrong” opinions.

“One of the effective ways is just to talk and kind of help teach them about why some of the things they believe or say or think are wrong — not necessarily racist — but that they’re wrong and that will sort of chip away and contribute to some development in this area but not necessarily take somebody from being a racist to not being a racist in one conversation,” he said.

Really solid stuff.

Could we get some tips from Ilhan Omar’s white boyfriend next?

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Scarborough Celebrates Demographic "Freight Train" That Will Collapse GOP

Joe Scarborough Celebrates Demographic “Freight Train” That Will Collapse GOP

U.S. News
Comments
Even The Mainstream Media Is Now Admitting That Humanity Is Facing “A Perfect Storm”

Even The Mainstream Media Is Now Admitting That Humanity Is Facing “A Perfect Storm”

U.S. News
Comments

Charles Murray: We’re Living in ‘Post-America,’ Move to a Small Town to Survive The Collapse

U.S. News
comments

Nunes Blasts Fake News Networks For Lying to American People, Covering For Democrats

U.S. News
comments

Second Shooting in Bronx: NYPD Cop Shot as Gunman Opens Fire in Precinct Hours After ‘Assassination Attempt’ on Patrol Car

U.S. News
comments

Comments