AOC And Boyfriend Riley Roberts Share Tips For White People On 'Combating Racism'

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had her white boyfriend share tips on combating white supremacy on Instagram over the weekend.

AOC and boyfriend Riley Roberts discuss tips for "combating racism as a white person"https://t.co/LahjyfZs5X pic.twitter.com/SQrTtVHiOd — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 8, 2020

From the New York Post:

“I think it’s helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts, 30, offered as Ocasio-Cortez sat beside him. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things they believe or say are and can be racist.” Their web chat didn’t offer much about what the couple defines as racist, or who gets to decide what is and is not racist. Roberts suggested telling racist white friends that they were not racist, but merely held “wrong” opinions. “One of the effective ways is just to talk and kind of help teach them about why some of the things they believe or say or think are wrong — not necessarily racist — but that they’re wrong and that will sort of chip away and contribute to some development in this area but not necessarily take somebody from being a racist to not being a racist in one conversation,” he said.

Really solid stuff.

Could we get some tips from Ilhan Omar’s white boyfriend next?

NEW: 'She's not fooling anyone.' Ilhan Omar lives a double life of secret hookups and romantic vacays to Jamaica with her married aide, as they live together 'on and off' and even talk of marriage (once their divorces are finalized) https://t.co/Ur3mdlKIXu — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 21, 2019

