AOC-Backed Candidate Declares Victory in NY District Attorney Race

Image Credits: Scott Heins/Getty Images.

Insurgent candidate Tiffany Cabán — who has vowed to institute a slate of left-leaning criminal-justice reforms — declared victory over establishment favorite Melinda Katz Tuesday night in a tight Democratic primary race for Queens district attorney, but Katz refused to concede.

Cabán, endorsed by fellow progressives like Bronx-Queens Rep. Alexandria ­Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, got 39.6 percent of the vote to Katz’s 38.3 percent, with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Scott Heins/Getty Images

Since Cabán’s lead stood at 1.3 percentage points, it was above the 0.5-point threshold that would make a recount mandatory.

Read more


Robert Barnes bets big on 2020 election results ahead of upcoming Democrat debates.


Related Articles

Obama Admin’s Anti-Trump Actions Revealed in Newly Disclosed Documents

Obama Admin’s Anti-Trump Actions Revealed in Newly Disclosed Documents

Government
Comments
Oregon Climate Civil War

Oregon Climate Civil War

Government
Comments

Ted Cruz Grills Google Executives In Hearing Following Explosive Report By Project Veritas

Government
comments

Congress Responds To Project Veritas Video of Google Whistleblower

Government
comments

Americans’ Personal Info Left Vulnerable to Theft by Federal Agencies – Report

Government
comments

Comments