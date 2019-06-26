AOC-Backed Candidate Declares Victory in NY District Attorney Race

Insurgent candidate Tiffany Cabán — who has vowed to institute a slate of left-leaning criminal-justice reforms — declared victory over establishment favorite Melinda Katz Tuesday night in a tight Democratic primary race for Queens district attorney, but Katz refused to concede.

Cabán, endorsed by fellow progressives like Bronx-Queens Rep. Alexandria ­Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, got 39.6 percent of the vote to Katz’s 38.3 percent, with 99 percent of precincts reporting.

Since Cabán’s lead stood at 1.3 percentage points, it was above the 0.5-point threshold that would make a recount mandatory.

