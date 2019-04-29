AOC Brazenly Lies Again After Being Challenged on Ignoring Sri Lanka Massacre

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brazenly lied again after being challenged by Kellyanne Conway on why she ignored the Sri Lanka massacre.

After CNN journalist Julian Zelizer misquoted Conway by saying she said AOC had not commented on the San Diego synagogue shooting, Conway corrected him.

“I was referring to @AOC silence about the Sri Lanka massacre of Christians (not “Easter Worshippers” as Obama and Hillary oddly said),” Conway tweeted.

Wrong again. You can delete or apologize (holds breath) I was referring to @AOC silence about the Sri Lanka massacre of Christians (not “Easter Worshippers” as Obama and Hillary oddly said). Try listening before spewing. https://t.co/jNm7ypRO6f — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 28, 2019

That prompted AOC to respond, with the New York Congresswoman tweeting; “Hello Ms. Conway, On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response. Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV?”

Hello Ms. Conway, On Easter I was away from tech visiting my grandmother in Puerto Rico, which continues to suffer from the White House’s incompetent disaster response. Are you trying to imply that I am less Christian? What was the point of you bringing this up on national TV? https://t.co/TIypLf2CaB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 28, 2019

However, Ocasio-Cortez’s excuse just doesn’t add up.

Her timeline shows that she was active on Twitter the day after the Sri Lanka attacks and yet failed to mention them.

You tweeted the day after the Sri Lanka attacks, yet failed to mention the attacks. You then tweeted for the next 6 days, failing to mention the attacks. Nice try blaming Trump for your disinterest in what happened in Sri Lanka, but your timeline debunks your own lie. https://t.co/LeWp7bDCBE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 29, 2019

She then tweeted for the next six days and once again failed to mention the Sri Lanka attacks.

In comparison, AOC tweeted about Saturday’s synagogue shooting within hours despite the death toll being drastically lower (1 compared to nearly 300), so she could hijack it to push gun control.

Conway is correct, and Ocasio-Cortez’s embarrassing attempt to blame Trump for the fact she ignored the Sri Lanka attacks (almost certainly because she couldn’t exploit them politically) is disproved by her own publicly available Twitter activity.

WOW! Is this the tastiest protein bar on the market?