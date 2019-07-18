AOC: Calling People "Communists" Associated With "White Supremacy"

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to add “communist” to the list of words deemed “racist” by today’s far-left politicians.

“Calling people who believe in democracy, civil + economic rights, and racial justice “communist” has a long + rich history w/ white supremacy in the US,” she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

Continuing, she said, “It was one of the preferred smears against integrating schools, & one of the main attacks segregationists used against [Martin Luther King Jr].”

It is ironic that communism was started in the predominantly white Soviet Union and that the first people to suffer from its failure were white.

Instead of addressing the reason Democrat politicians are called communists, such as policies like the Green New Deal and Universal Healthcare, Ocasio-Cortez resorted to her default defense mechanism of identity politics.

However, identity politics seem to be working for the young congresswoman with a new Rasmussen poll showing one-third of Democrats think it’s racist for a white person to criticize a politician of color whatsoever.


