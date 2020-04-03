AOC Calls For Coronavirus "Reparations" For Black People

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for coronavirus “reparations” for black and brown people, claiming that “environmental racism” is an “underlying health condition.”

Yes, really.

“COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities,” tweeted the Democrat lawmaker. “Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.”

AOC provided no source to substantiate the claim that COVID-19 deaths were spiking in black or brown communities (coronavirus deaths would naturally be higher in any densely populated area), nor did she explain how the environment can be racist.

One of her supporters responded to the tweet by suggesting there was some kind of conspiracy amongst store owners in black areas not to enforce social distancing properly.

I've also noticed that stores that mostly serve white customers are enforcing social distancing more than those in some black and brown communities. I have no idea why, it was just something I noticed while driving past grocery stores in different areas. — Alexandra MacArthur (@alexgoesthere) April 3, 2020

However, another respondent suggested that black and brown people were deliberately flouting social distancing rules and putting themselves at greater risk.

Is it that? Or maybe they're not heading the warning and still filling up streets and local parks en-mass? — Bigbenisdaman (@bigbenisdaman) April 3, 2020

Another individual suggested that black bodies “work differently” and that this was also the fault of white supremacy.

Their bodies also WORK DIFFERENTLY, and we blatantly IGNORE THIS in medicine and don't study the differences and then adjust treatment for. White supremacy pervades EVERYTHING. — Mainely Liberal (@MainelyLiberal) April 3, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez previously waded into the coronavirus debate by demanding the FDA relax rules on blood donation, allowing homosexuals to donate blood despite a greater risk of infection. The rule was subsequently relaxed.

