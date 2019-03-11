AOC Calls Omar ‘One of the Most Effective Voices Right Now’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continued to heap praise on fellow freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar early Sunday night — calling her “one of the most effective voices right now.”

“Rep. Omar, a survivor of war, is one of the most effective voices right now at cutting through the authoritarian foreign policy tendencies of this administration,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

She linked back to a post that the Minnesota lawmaker put up earlier in the evening, criticizing President Trump’s handling of the crisis in Venezuela.

David Knight presents video footage of Steny Hoyer, a Representative from Maryland, pushing back against socialist Bernie Sanders’ position on the Democrats’ resolution opposing hate, prompted by comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, proving how divided the Democrats have truly become.