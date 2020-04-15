AOC Calls Out Democrats Shielding Joe Biden: 'It's Legitimate To Talk About' Sexual Assault Claim

Even though Bernie Sanders sold out to the establishment and endorsed Democrat frontrunner Joe Biden, his most ardent supporter socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has refused to turn her back on Biden’s sexual assault allegations and well-known pattern of creepy behavior.

“I think it’s legitimate to talk about these things,” Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday on The Wing, a community space group for women. “And if we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can’t say, you know — both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us.”

Listening to @aminatou and @AOC talk about the response to Coronavirus, race and class inequities, mourning in this moment, and what justice should look like on @the_wing’s webinar actually has me feeling hopeful. pic.twitter.com/EUGsPNfzJC — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 14, 2020

“A lot of us are survivors, and it’s really, really hard and uncomfortable.” Ignoring allegations is the “exact opposite of integrity” the congresswoman said, adding that it is “not okay” to prioritize beating Trump over discussing #MeToo issues like Biden’s allegations because they are “very legitimate thing[s].”

“I think a lot of us are just in this moment where it’s like, how did we get here? You know, it almost felt like we started this cycle where we had kind of moved on from, you know, from all of this. And now it feels like we’re kind of back in it,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And, you know, the most diverse field that we’ve ever seen — that we’re kind of back kind of replaying old movies in a way.”

Former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who leveled the allegations that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, is grateful for Ocasio-Cortez’s support. “I’m very humbled and honored because she is literally the only politician that has spoken up on my behalf,” Reade told CBS News.

The New York Times had written an article detailing the allegations by Read earlier this week, but stealth-edited the piece to soften it after the Biden campaign complained to the publication.

Biden’s pattern of inappropriate behavior with women and children is well-known by the media and even himself.

In 2019, after Democratic Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of sniffing her hair and touching her inappropriately, Biden was forced to publicly apologize about his creepy behavior and promised never to exhibit such behavior again.

Nevertheless, AOC has announced she would rally behind Biden during an interview with The View on Wednesday, which is notable given she called Biden’s attempt to woo progressive voters “insulting” just a couple days ago.

After initially endorsing former 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. @AOC says now is “absolutely” the time for her to have a conversation with Joe Biden: “I think it’s really important that we rally behind our Democratic nominee in November.” https://t.co/KLrtwblAEX pic.twitter.com/jSzTLW0Amo — The View (@TheView) April 15, 2020

Way to stick to your principles, AOC!

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen brainstorms with callers about what could play out with Joe Biden as the November election approaches.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!