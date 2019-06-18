AOC Claims US Is 'Running Concentration Camps on Southern Border'

Image Credits: RIAU IMAGES / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, on Monday told her Instagram followers that the U.S. government is “running concentration camps on our southern border.”

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a live-stream that was viewed by Fox News.

Her office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The freshman representative did, however, retweet a screengrab for the Q&A with a caption that praised her accessibility.

French film crew comes to Texas to interview Alex Jones under false pretenses.


