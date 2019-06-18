AOC Claims US Is 'Running Concentration Camps on Southern Border'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, on Monday told her Instagram followers that the U.S. government is “running concentration camps on our southern border.”

“That is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a live-stream that was viewed by Fox News.



Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

Her office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. The freshman representative did, however, retweet a screengrab for the Q&A with a caption that praised her accessibility.

