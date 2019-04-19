AOC: Conclusion of 3 Year Mueller Investigation Demands A New Investigation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to news of Robert Mueller’s nearly three year investigation being wrapped up by calling for a new investigation into President Trump and saying she’ll be supporting Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment resolution.

Incidentally, Mueller is a filthy coward and a traitor.

While Sandy was just echoing Democratic talking points in the above tweets, Mueller himself left this avenue open for Democrats to go after Trump for the made-up crime of “obstruction”:

He spent around three years investigating these fake collusion/obstruction charges, found nothing, but still used it to effectively sabotage Trump’s presidency (as Tucker Carlson correctly noted in his monologue on Thursday night).

In his final report, Mueller could have easily just said, “there was no evidence of obstruction of justice because he wasn’t charged with a crime,” but he chose not to so the Dems could keep this whole witch hunt going.

Trump was right when he said he’s “f**ked” because this witch hunt would cripple his presidency.

I still stand by my belief, from day one, that Mueller would have manufactured fake charges against Trump if he felt he needed to — just as he did with many of his campaign associates.

I think he backed off because Trump’s presidency was effectively nullified by Republicans losing the house in the midterms and Javanka and Charles Kushner taking over the White House and derailing his presidency.


Related Articles

Leftists Claim 'Unplanned' Movie is Going to Lead to Terrorism

Leftists Claim ‘Unplanned’ Movie is Going to Lead to Terrorism

U.S. News
Comments
New Clothing Line Allows Men to Proclaim They're "Cucks" Who Share Their Wives

New Clothing Line Allows Men to Proclaim They’re “Cucks” Who Share Their Wives

U.S. News
Comments

‘God Bless America’ Out at Yankee Stadium Over Singer’s Racist Songs

U.S. News
comments

James Clapper: Mueller Report ‘Devastating,’ ‘Road Map’ for Impeachment

U.S. News
comments

Historic Mural Removed From School Because it Only Features White Children

U.S. News
comments

Comments