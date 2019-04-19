AOC: Conclusion of 3 Year Mueller Investigation Demands A New Investigation

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to news of Robert Mueller’s nearly three year investigation being wrapped up by calling for a new investigation into President Trump and saying she’ll be supporting Rashida Tlaib’s impeachment resolution.

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President. It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution. As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

While I understand the political reality of the Senate + election considerations, upon reading this DoJ report, which explicitly names Congress in determining obstruction, I cannot see a reason for us to abdicate from our constitutionally mandated responsibility to investigate. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Many know I take no pleasure in discussions of impeachment. I didn’t campaign on it, & rarely discuss it unprompted. We all prefer working on our priorities: pushing Medicare for All, tackling student loans, & a Green New Deal. But the report squarely puts this on our doorstep. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

Incidentally, Mueller is a filthy coward and a traitor.

While Sandy was just echoing Democratic talking points in the above tweets, Mueller himself left this avenue open for Democrats to go after Trump for the made-up crime of “obstruction”:

Mueller’s team couldn’t rule out that Trump criminally obstructed justice. The team members concluded they had to leave the decision to Congress about how to handle their evidence of Trump engaging in obstruction. https://t.co/Jja7Jsuuod pic.twitter.com/I2QAeWpjPQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 18, 2019

He spent around three years investigating these fake collusion/obstruction charges, found nothing, but still used it to effectively sabotage Trump’s presidency (as Tucker Carlson correctly noted in his monologue on Thursday night).

Wow how long did mueller know there was no collusion? So he sat on it ahead of midterm elections then? Hmmm. @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) April 18, 2019

In his final report, Mueller could have easily just said, “there was no evidence of obstruction of justice because he wasn’t charged with a crime,” but he chose not to so the Dems could keep this whole witch hunt going.

Trump was right when he said he’s “f**ked” because this witch hunt would cripple his presidency.

I still stand by my belief, from day one, that Mueller would have manufactured fake charges against Trump if he felt he needed to — just as he did with many of his campaign associates.

I think he backed off because Trump’s presidency was effectively nullified by Republicans losing the house in the midterms and Javanka and Charles Kushner taking over the White House and derailing his presidency.