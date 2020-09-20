AOC: Democrats Should 'Radicalize And Fight' Following Ginsburg's Death

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told her 6.6 million Instagram followers last night that Democrats should ‘radicalize and fight’ following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Let this moment radicalize you,” she said. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus. Because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives.”

“I need you to be ready,” she added.

@AoC told her followers 20 minutes ago that they must radicalize and fight. It’s on folks pic.twitter.com/HsM1Ya1idm — Pete (@peterordinary) September 19, 2020

AOC also mourned the loss of Ginsburg in a Friday night tweet, writing “It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing” – before telling her followers hours later to radicalize and fight.

“No president is the answer,” continued the New York Democratic socialist. “You are the answer. Mass movements are the answer.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she jumped on the live video to address those grieving the loss of Ginsburg and who were “scared” about the future. She spoke for about 40 minutes about the gravity of the vacancy and how important it was to keep up the fight for Democrats to win in November. She alluded to Joe Biden’s unpopularity among progressives who preferred that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., be the party’s nominee, but said November is about survival. “We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. I don’t care if you like him or not,” Ocasio-Cortez told her supporters. –Fox News

“Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day,” AOC told her followers – tweeting that “Our first, no 1 priority is to do everything possible to secure electoral college victory in Nov.”

Our first, no 1 priority is to do everything possible to secure electoral college victory in Nov. This is the fight of and for our lives. That has always been true, & it becomes more true each day. Opponents of democracy need your resignation to succeed. Don’t give it to them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

Prepare for more radicalized leftists to make the next few months pure insanity.

You burn what thing down? This is seditious talk that is divisive and disgusting. This person has no business enjoying the freedoms of this nation and frankly I’m shocked @Twitter allows such threats of political violence to stay up. #Shame https://t.co/XDYytvZdBp — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) September 19, 2020

