AOC Downplays Luxury Apartment, Says Everyone Should Have One

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) downplayed the amenities available in her expensive Washington, D.C., apartment building last week, saying her unit was comparable to apartments in a new public housing complex in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez made the comparison during a Bronx town hall, saying people have been conditioned to view things that should be available to everyone as “luxury” amenities.

“What we have been taught that [sic] is a luxury should not be a luxury,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Another world is possible,” she said. “We can live in buildings that are not-for-profit, or tenant-owned, there are so many ways we can slice this and we can structure it in a way where all people have the right to a dignified home.”

Read more


Those that are prepared to fight for the liberties enshrined in the constitution and take a stand against leftist propaganda area rising up in defiance of the globalist agenda. Robert Barnes explains why these “wartime conservatives” are exactly what America needs to be rescued from destruction.


Related Articles

Trump Says "Big Trade Deal" Possible Once UK Throws Off EU's "Shackles"

Trump Says “Big Trade Deal” Possible Once UK Throws Off EU’s “Shackles”

World News
Comments
Big Tech Takedown | Off Limits

Big Tech Takedown | Off Limits

U.S. News
Comments

Breaking! Apple Facing DOJ Anti-Trust Action

U.S. News
Comments

Rachel Maddow Proposes Abortion Underground Railroad To Defy Pro-Life Laws

U.S. News
Comments

Driver Ran Over 11-Year-Old Girl “Because She Was White” – Police

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Comments