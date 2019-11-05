AOC Helped Spread Project Veritas Scoop on ABC Spiking Epstein Story

Project Veritas’ bombshell scoop on the media’s cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was shared on social media by the most unlikely of allies: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

On Tuesday, after Veritas’ report broke revealing a leaked recording of ABC News anchor Amy Robach discussing how the network spiked the story, AOC retweeted an article covering the topic from The Daily Beast.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe noticed AOC’s retweet and commented on it:

“Wow. @AOC RTs @Project_Veritas investigation,” a stunned O’Keefe stated.

“Cats and dogs living together, mass hysteria… #EpsteinCoverup #ExposeABC,” he wrote.

Many Twitter users expressed support for AOC following her retweet of one of the most censored scandals of our age.

AOC later deleted the tweet, likely to distance herself from conservative support.

