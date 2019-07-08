AOC, Ilhan Omar Hit Back at Pelosi Over 'Twitter World' Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Sunday joined Democrats who took issue with a recent interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who criticized the influence of the four freshmen lawmakers who voted against the $4.6 billion border bill signed into law last week by President Trump.

Pelosi, who was interviewed by New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, played down the influence these representatives wield, saying, “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Patetico! You know they’re just salty about WHO is wielding the power to shift “public sentiment” these days, sis. Sorry not sorry. https://t.co/GYiiP1YJT1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 7, 2019

Pelosi was referring to Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

