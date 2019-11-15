AOC: Impeachment needed to prevent ‘potentially disastrous outcome from occurring’ in 2020

Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contends the Ukraine allegations are the best Democrats can come up with to “unify the House” against the President Trump, which she said is critical to “prevent a potentially disastrous outcome” for the party in 2020.

AOC stumbled over herself in an interview with CNN on Wednesday to explain why House Democrats launched an impeachment on allegations Trump attempted to pressure Ukraine into investigating claims of corruption at Burisma Holdings, which paid Joe Biden’s son millions during his time as Obama’s VP.

AOC’s justifications come amid criticism from some legal scholars about the relatively weak impeachment case against Trump, with some opining that the whole charade is perhaps designed to fail.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House,” AOC said.

“And so while I believe personally that we should be pursing an inv, an investigating quite fuagant, fragrant, flagrant, abuses of the emollients clause, even reporting as recently as, the suspicious stops at Trump properties, even in congressional delegations, rather foreign trips,” she rambled.

“I think that all of this is game for investigation, but we also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections, so this is not just about something that has occurred, this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

The comments follow testimony at the first televised impeachment hearing in the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday, when lawmakers heard from Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and State Department official George Kent.

The diplomats described second-hand conversations about alleged efforts by President Trump to force Ukraine to investigate Burisma Holdings and another case involving Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election by withholding U.S. aid.

Republicans, meanwhile, pointed out that the hearsay accounts of the president’s intentions don’t jibe with the fact that Ukraine received the U.S. aid but did not conduct any investigations, obvious evidence there was no quid-pro-quo as alleged.

“What you heard did not happen,” Rep. Jim Jordan told Taylor. “It did not happen.”

Others questioned what, exactly, Trump did in relations with Ukrainian officials that constitutes an impeachable offense, but the witnesses had nothing to offer.

“Where is the impeachable offense in that call?” Rep. John Ratcliffe questioned. “Are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense in that call?”

The answer, Taylor said, is no.