AOC Labels GOP Ad Slamming Socialism ‘Racist’

An ad showing a picture of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being burned was labeled “racist” by the freshman legislator, despite it being produced by a GOP representative of Asian descent.

“Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!” Cortez exclaimed in a tweet about the ad which ran during Thursday night’s Democrat debate.

Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color – that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case. https://t.co/zvp1EB02c5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Her asinine comments were followed up with an accusation the ad was meant to appeal to the GOP’s “white supremacist base.”

“Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color – that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.” [sic]

The ad, which actually attacks AOC’s socialist policies, was produced by New Faces GOP, a PAC founded by California Republican Elizabeth Heng, whose mother and father were lucky to escape the horrors of Cambodia’s socialist regime.

“This is the face of socialism. And, ignorance,” Heng says in a voiceover, while an image of Ocasio-Cortez burns to reveal the skulls of dead Cambodians lost to Communism.

“Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horror of socialism?” Heng asks. “My father was minutes from death in Cambodia, before a forced marriage saved his life. That’s socialism. Forced obedience, starvation. Mine is a face of freedom. My skin is not white, I’m not outrageous, racist, nor socialist. I’m a Republican.”

Defending her ad, Heng said it was a commentary on the brand of socialism radical dems want to implement in the US.

“This ad is about fighting the socialist agenda that has taken over the Democratic Party,” Heng said responding to AOC’s accusations.

“I am not afraid to engage in a debate of ideas, and it is the AOC extremists that have to resort in name calling because they don’t have real solutions for our country,” she added, according to RollCall.com.

Similar ads run by Heng, who didn’t win election, sparked controversy last year after both Facebook and Twitter moved to ban the videos claiming they showed “obscene” content.

In reality, the ads merely depicted the struggles her family faced when forced to flee Cambodia and the communist Khmer Rouge regime that ruled after Pol Pot came to power.

“New Faces GOP aims to support diverse Republican candidates running for office at local, state and the federal level through recruitment and training,” RollCall reports. “The group considers the Thursday night ad as part of its launch and hasn’t started working with candidates.”

