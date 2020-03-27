AOC Mocked After Throwing Tantrum in Congress Over Bailout Package

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was mocked after throwing a hissy fit on the House floor during a debate over the $2 trillion bailout stimulus package aimed at easing the coronavirus burden.

On Friday, the New York representative delivered a heated one-minute rant over the bill, which will give money to Americans but also to some corporations struggling to cope with the economic fallout.

“The greed of that fight is wrong, for crumbs for our families,” Ocasio-Cortez stated, flailing her arms wildly.

“What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!”

AOC’s antics were mocked on social media.

“When the drama kids give a presentation in class,” said one person.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens pointed out AOC’s rant and body movements were comparable to stage acting, calling it “rehearsed buffoonery.”

“This is Veruca Salt from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory now,” another person commented, adding, “Feel old yet?”

On Thursday, AOC also complained the stimulus package gave $1,200 to American citizens with social security numbers, but NOTHING to illegal immigrants.

