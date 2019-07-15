AOC, Omar Refuse To Condemn Antifa Firebomber Who Assaulted ICE Facility

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Democrat freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) both refused to condemn or even acknowledge an Antifa member firebombing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility over the weekend.

When asked by a reporter at the Capitol Monday if she would condemn Antifa’s attack against ICE, Ocasio-Cortez responded: “We’ll be making a statement shortly.”

AOC never addressed the topic at a subsequent press conference.

When asked the same question, Omar simply ignored the reporter.

Omar ignoring the question is unsurprising given she called for the abolishment of ICE for months.

The two far-left congresswomen instead held a presser with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Ill.) to call for impeaching President Trump over his criticism of their constant anti-American rhetoric.

Trump doubled down on his criticism of the far-left lawmakers during their presser, reminding them that America “will never be a Socialist or Communist country.”

Watch The Squad’s ridiculous press conference in full below:


