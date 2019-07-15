AOC, Omar Refuse To Condemn Antifa Firebomber Who Assaulted ICE Facility

Democrat freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (Minn.) both refused to condemn or even acknowledge an Antifa member firebombing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility over the weekend.

When asked by a reporter at the Capitol Monday if she would condemn Antifa’s attack against ICE, Ocasio-Cortez responded: “We’ll be making a statement shortly.”

WATCH: Rep. @AOC refuses to condemn the Antifa terrorist attack on our ICE men and women pic.twitter.com/TCCXvUVTb7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 15, 2019

AOC never addressed the topic at a subsequent press conference.

When asked the same question, Omar simply ignored the reporter.

WATCH: Rep. Ilhan Omar refuses to condemn the Antifa terrorist attack on our ICE men and women pic.twitter.com/rrZMCr5a9Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 15, 2019

Omar ignoring the question is unsurprising given she called for the abolishment of ICE for months.

The two far-left congresswomen instead held a presser with Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Ill.) to call for impeaching President Trump over his criticism of their constant anti-American rhetoric.

Thank you for your in-kind contribution to Trump 2020: pic.twitter.com/GJPx5dRO5P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 15, 2019

Trump doubled down on his criticism of the far-left lawmakers during their presser, reminding them that America “will never be a Socialist or Communist country.”

We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

