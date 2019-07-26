AOC, Pelosi to Address House Dem Infighting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet Friday with far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an effort to stop the recent infighting between the Democratic Party’s progressive and moderate blocs in the lower chamber of Congress.

The progressives have leveled almost constant criticism at the moderates, accusing them of helping the Trump administration, whether directly or indirectly. The moderates, in turn, have accused the far left of pushing for abrupt change that could place the party’s current House majority at risk.

Pelosi, 79, a Californian who has served in the House for more than 30 years, told USA Today on Thursday that she’s “looking forward to” meeting with Ocasio-Cortez to air out the differences.

Read more



President Trump has declared victory over the sham investigation that yielded no real crime or viable charges.