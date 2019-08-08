AOC: "Perfectly Normal, Good People" Are Capable of Aiding White Supremacy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that “perfectly normal, good people are capable of aiding racism & white supremacy.”

In a series of tweets, the New York Congresswoman asserted that white supremacy was “subconscious,” suggesting that people do not even know they are engaging in it.

She also described white supremacy as a “virus” that “exists on a larger scale beyond just the infected.”

“It is incredibly important that we recognize that perfectly normal, good people are capable of aiding racism & white supremacy,” AOC tweeted.

“You’re a perfectly “normal” and “good” person, you just have a white supremacist “virus” inside you which is hurting *literally* all of us, understand?” commented Chris Menahan.

Can you imagine if a Republican Congressman had tweeted that Islamism is a “virus” that “perfectly normal, good” Muslims are capable of advancing? There’d be a massive outcry.

However, given that racism against white people is the last acceptable form of racism, AOC’s remarks, which are not far removed from characterizing white people in general as a “virus,” will go largely unchallenged.

