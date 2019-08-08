AOC: "Perfectly Normal, Good People" Are Capable of Aiding White Supremacy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that “perfectly normal, good people are capable of aiding racism & white supremacy.”

In a series of tweets, the New York Congresswoman asserted that white supremacy was “subconscious,” suggesting that people do not even know they are engaging in it.

White supremacy is often subconscious. & Clearly, our nation has not been inoculated. WS is our nation’s original sin;the driving logic of slavery, of Native genocide, of Jim Crow, of segregation, of mass incarceration,of “Send Her Back.” It never went away. It was just dormant. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

She also described white supremacy as a “virus” that “exists on a larger scale beyond just the infected.”

“It is incredibly important that we recognize that perfectly normal, good people are capable of aiding racism & white supremacy,” AOC tweeted.

But it is incredibly important that we recognize that perfectly normal, good people are capable of aiding racism & white supremacy. Recognizing that is not about pillorying people. It’s about learning to recognize *the virus* & end an oppressive system designed to hurt us *all.* — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2019

“You’re a perfectly “normal” and “good” person, you just have a white supremacist “virus” inside you which is hurting *literally* all of us, understand?” commented Chris Menahan.

Can you imagine if a Republican Congressman had tweeted that Islamism is a “virus” that “perfectly normal, good” Muslims are capable of advancing? There’d be a massive outcry.

However, given that racism against white people is the last acceptable form of racism, AOC’s remarks, which are not far removed from characterizing white people in general as a “virus,” will go largely unchallenged.

