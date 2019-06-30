AOC Photographer Demands Removal of Images Showing Congresswoman Crying Over Nothing

The photographer who took the photos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appearing to cry at a protest outside a “tent city” in Tornillo, Texas demanded the removal of the images after it was revealed that AOC was actually crying over little more than a few police officers and an empty parking lot as part of a stunt.

Earlier this week, we highlighted the fact that Ocasio-Cortez was clearly trying to mislead the public when she tweeted, “I saw with my own eyes” America was “becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents, & caged them.”

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

Numerous other photos taken at the scene show that there was no “tent city” or any detained children in AOC’s view. Her emotional reaction to precisely nothing illustrates how the entire stunt was part of a photo-op designed to emotionally manipulate the public.

So, it is purely staged. Notice all her photos are at an angle among the fence & not through the fence. How poignant would it have been to show migrant children trapped in the other side of the fence from Sandy Cortez? So why didn’t they? There was nothing but a building & road! pic.twitter.com/AbJaw2n1Vq — ❌ Bobby Dread ❌ (@bobby_dread) 26 June 2019

Two days after Infowars published the article, photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre, who shot and tweeted four images from the event that AOC subsequently retweeted, demanded the images be removed.

“I did not give you or Info Wars or @PrisonPlanet permission to use the photos I have a copyright on for your stories,” tweeted Aguirre. “This is a take down notice. Thank you.”

Infowars removed the images as a result of the request and replaced them with similar photos taken by others who were at the protest.

However, Aguirre’s photos are clearly in the public interest given that they concern a sitting member of Congress and have been re-produced everywhere after he personally made them public via Twitter.

It seems very odd that Aguirre and Ocasio-Cortez would decide to publish the photos to garner attention, but then demand they be removed when the narrative behind them comes under scrutiny.

Snopes and others have since tried to assert that it’s erroneous to claim AOC was crying over an empty parking lot. In reality, once again it’s Snopes who are deliberately publishing fake news.

In her original tweet about the photos, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents, & caged them.”

The clear implication was that she was looking at detained migrant children, when in reality the only thing immediately beyond the fence was a handful of bored police officers and their vehicles.

People who saw the images also presumed that AOC was crying over caged children, with one commenting, “I feel her emotions in every single picture. Especially that last one. It’s pure anger, and how can one not feel anger after seeing what she saw?”

I feel her emotions in every single picture. Especially that last one. It’s pure anger, and how can one not feel anger after seeing what she saw? https://t.co/apoY9Tgmub — L.M.R.R. (@TheOverDOS) June 26, 2019

What she “saw” was a vast empty space along with a smattering of other activists feigning emotion over nothing. The protest was attended by over a dozen celebrities as part of a photo-op.

If a Republican Congressman had posted photos of himself crying outside a Planned Parenthood facility, only for it to subsequently be revealed that there was no such facility within view, leftists would call that a stunt or a photo-op.

AOC clearly engaged in a carefully staged photo-op and no amount of feigned righteous indignation or threats to remove evidence will change that patent fact.

I try to stay outta politics on twitter and in general honestly. We all have opinions and voices that we want to express, I get it. But that inept Cortez lady was pandering photos of herself crying over immigrants behind chain link fences was a facade. pic.twitter.com/kHPmNV0yms — Adam (@01lowbird) 27 June 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————