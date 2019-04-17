AOC Predicts Socialist Utopia In Delusional Video Promoting Green New Deal, Medicare For All

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) released a bizarre promo touting the hypothetical success of her socialist revolution, including implementing the Green New Deal and Medicare For All in the U.S.

The video, narrated by AOC and accompanied with watercolor painted scenes, explains a naive scenario where Democrats have taken control of all three branches of government, and have begun to push their socialist vision for America.

“The wave began when Democrats took back the House in 2018,” she says. “And then the Senate and the White House in 2020, and launched the Decade of The Green New Deal.”

“A flurry of legislation that kicked off our social and ecological transformation to save the planet. It was the kind of swing-for-the-fence ambition we needed.”

“Finally! We were entertaining solutions on the scale of the crises we faced, without leaving anyone behind. That included Medicare For All: the most popular social program in American history,” she adds.

Despite the fact the estimated cost for Medicare For All would cost around $32 trillion, and the Green New Deal would cost about $93 trillion (more than the entire global money supply), AOC then explains how her plan to retrofit every single building with solar panels and construct trains all over the country would fix America.

“Funnily enough, the biggest problem in those early years was a labor shortage!” Ocasio-Cortez says. “We were building a national smart grid, retrofitting every building in America, putting trains like this one all across the country – we needed more workers.”

AOC then talks about an imaginary person named Iliana, a “child of the Green New Deal” who starts out as a solar engineer before working for the “Universal Childcare Initiative” that helps lower “carbon” emissions.

The delusional and out-of-touch nature of the video didn’t just concern some on social media, it genuinely scared them.

Notable tenets of the disastrous Green New Deal, which has already been overwhelmingly rejected in the Senate, include elimination of air travel, total overhaul of every single building in the U.S., trains all over the country, and the elimination of cows.

Twitter: 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now being criticized for changing her tone while speaking to a group of African Americans. Alex Jones calls in from the road to break down the condescending attitude now common on the left.


Related Articles

Media Ignores US Hurricane Disaster, FEMA Abandons FL Panhandle

Media Ignores US Hurricane Disaster, FEMA Abandons FL Panhandle

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Tucker: 'In 20 Years, Every Fifth Grader Will Believe 9/11 Was Committed by White Supremacists'

Tucker: ‘In 20 Years, Every Fifth Grader Will Believe 9/11 Was Committed by White Supremacists’

U.S. News
Comments

20 US Schools on Lockdown as FBI Hunt For ‘Columbine-Infatuated’ Teen

U.S. News
comments

State Attorney Called Jussie Smollett ‘Washed Up Celeb Who Lied to Cops’ – Report

U.S. News
comments

Black Immigrant Wearing MAGA Hat Beaten in Maryland

U.S. News
comments

Comments