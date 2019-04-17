AOC Predicts Socialist Utopia In Delusional Video Promoting Green New Deal, Medicare For All

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) released a bizarre promo touting the hypothetical success of her socialist revolution, including implementing the Green New Deal and Medicare For All in the U.S.

The video, narrated by AOC and accompanied with watercolor painted scenes, explains a naive scenario where Democrats have taken control of all three branches of government, and have begun to push their socialist vision for America.

“The wave began when Democrats took back the House in 2018,” she says. “And then the Senate and the White House in 2020, and launched the Decade of The Green New Deal.”

Climate change is here + we’ve got a deadline: 12 years left to cut emissions in half. A #GreenNewDeal is our plan for a world and a future worth fighting for. How did we get here?

What is at stake?

And where are we going? Please watch & share widely — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 17, 2019

“A flurry of legislation that kicked off our social and ecological transformation to save the planet. It was the kind of swing-for-the-fence ambition we needed.”

“Finally! We were entertaining solutions on the scale of the crises we faced, without leaving anyone behind. That included Medicare For All: the most popular social program in American history,” she adds.

Despite the fact the estimated cost for Medicare For All would cost around $32 trillion, and the Green New Deal would cost about $93 trillion (more than the entire global money supply), AOC then explains how her plan to retrofit every single building with solar panels and construct trains all over the country would fix America.

“Funnily enough, the biggest problem in those early years was a labor shortage!” Ocasio-Cortez says. “We were building a national smart grid, retrofitting every building in America, putting trains like this one all across the country – we needed more workers.”

AOC then talks about an imaginary person named Iliana, a “child of the Green New Deal” who starts out as a solar engineer before working for the “Universal Childcare Initiative” that helps lower “carbon” emissions.

The delusional and out-of-touch nature of the video didn’t just concern some on social media, it genuinely scared them.

This is ludicrous. It's almost like satire. https://t.co/AKm0FNMMzA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 17, 2019

This is one of the most delusional, terrifying things I have ever seen in my life. — Lisa Martone (@LisaMDuvall) April 17, 2019

It's easy to laugh at this, but the underlying creepy totalitarianism ("child of the Green New Deal," "public option guarantee" for jobs, caregiving for family described as "low-carbon work") is not funny at all. https://t.co/MgE25nYJ3u — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) April 17, 2019

Notable tenets of the disastrous Green New Deal, which has already been overwhelmingly rejected in the Senate, include elimination of air travel, total overhaul of every single building in the U.S., trains all over the country, and the elimination of cows.

