AOC Ridiculed For Claiming Trump July 4 Parade Was "Poorly Attended"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was ridiculed on Twitter for erroneously claiming President Trump’s July 4 parade was poorly attended, when multiple photos clearly show the opposite.

“Trump spent millions on a poorly attended, 1 day parade days after saying he couldn’t afford toothpaste & soap for caged children,” tweeted AOC.

The narrative that the event was “poorly attended” was regurgitated by multiple media outlets, including ABC News, which claimed only “small crowds” showed up.

AOC’s assertion that the event was “poorly attended” was about as accurate as her claims of migrants drinking toilet water and “concentration camps” existing – not very.

Innumerable images show attendees lined up the entire length of the National Mall.

But that evidence wasn’t enough to satisfy some, who upon seeing the photographs claimed they were “photoshopped” – despite many of them being published by the same media outlets, CNN for one, that supposedly hate Trump.

Leftists are so hysterical that they cannot accept anything that contradicts their NPC coding even if it’s staring them in the face.

Yes! There are so many Trump Supporters that LOVE their country & the Make America Great Again Agenda! This photo makes me want to cry — so happy & proud! Trump2020 here we come!🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/2tVBvql4kU — Corryn💙 (@Corrynmb) July 4, 2019

The view looking out into the crowd from the Lincoln Memorial. No word yet on if weather will affect the planned flyovers during/after President Trump’s speech. #SaluteToAmerica pic.twitter.com/GDTVhOET7c — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) July 4, 2019

