AOC, Sanders Seeking Re-Do of Failed 'Green New Deal'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce Tuesday a resolution declaring a climate change emergency, a move that comes after the Green New Deal failed to take off the ground earlier this year.

The resolution, also co-sponsored by Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, will call for a wide-scale mobilization to combat the emergency and restore the climate “for future generations.”

“The global warming caused by human activities,” claims the draft resolution, according to the Mother Jones magazine, “has resulted in a climate emergency that … demands a national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale.”

