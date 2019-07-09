AOC, Sanders Seeking Re-Do of Failed 'Green New Deal'

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce Tuesday a resolution declaring a climate change emergency, a move that comes after the Green New Deal failed to take off the ground earlier this year.

The resolution, also co-sponsored by Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer, will call for a wide-scale mobilization to combat the emergency and restore the climate “for future generations.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The global warming caused by human activities,” claims the draft resolution, according to the Mother Jones magazine, “has resulted in a climate emergency that … demands a national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale.”

China Adds to Gold Hoard for Seventh Straight Month

