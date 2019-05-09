AOC, Sanders Unveiling 'Radical' Proposal to Regulate Credit Card, Banking Industries

Image Credits: J Pat Carter for the Washington Post.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is set to unveil a “radical” new policy proposal with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday that will take on the “greed” of the banking and credit card industry.

“New policy proposal dropping tomorrow with a special Senate co-lead,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s radical, which I always love, and we’re keeping more coins in your pocket, which I also love.”

The proposal will be revealed in a Facebook livestream at 12 p.m. EST.

