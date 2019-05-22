AOC Says Growing Cauliflower is 'Colonial'

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that growing cauliflower in community gardens is ‘taking a colonial approach to environmentalism.’

The firebrand New York Democrat took to Instagram to discuss how such gardens were a ‘core component’ of her proposed Green New Deal on Tuesday.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

She discussed in the live broadcast how it was important that people of color felt they were able to grow foods familiar to them in these green spaces.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how Bernie Sanders was photographed eating fried chicken while taking a photo with the black man who owns the same fried chicken company, as partisans on the left and right both jumped at the chance to call the Democratic presidential candidate racist for his ‘clear’ dog whistle.


Related Articles

Hysteria: Chicago High School Spends Over $50,000 Replacing Year Book Because Some Students Did the 'OK' Hand Sign

Hysteria: Chicago High School Spends Over $50,000 Replacing Year Book Because Some Students Did the ‘OK’ Hand Sign

U.S. News
Comments
New Study Finds America Became LESS Racist After Donald Trump Was Elected

New Study Finds America Became LESS Racist After Donald Trump Was Elected

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: ‘Hateful’ Dems On ‘Fishing Expedition’, Want ‘Do-Over’ On Mueller Report

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet To Yearly Low

U.S. News
Comments

Race for Dem 2020 Nomination Over Before it Begins

U.S. News
Comments

Comments