AOC Says She's Skipping Trump's 2020 State of the Union

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the poster child for the radical left-wing faction of the Democrat party, announced Tuesday she won’t be attending President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet posted hours ahead of the president’s address.

“None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” she added.

“Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”

It’s unclear how Trump is subverting the Constitution: the Senate will vote Wednesday on impeachment – which does not allege a crime – and still Trump will almost certainly be acquitted – in other words, found not guilty.

Cortez dressed in a white outfit while attending the 2019 State of the Union, in a show of solidarity with fellow female Democrat lawmakers.

