AOC Spokesman Tweets, Then Deletes, Profane Rant Against Potential GOP Challenger

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman sent a profane tweet to a potential Republican challenger as he ripped him for wanting to debate his boss.

“Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f— makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC,” spokesman Corbin Trent tweeted Sunday at the conservative talk radio producer who’s mulling a run against the freshman congresswoman.

Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Earlier that day, Valdes said he tried to challenge Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the merits of capitalism versus socialism as they both marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Valdes claims the democratic socialist “jetted to the other side of street” when he tried to approach her.

