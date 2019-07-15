AOC: Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet ‘Hallmark Language of White Supremacists’

Image Credits: JNI/Star Max/GC Images.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed Monday that President Donald Trump’s remarks in which he called on four progressive lawmakers to leave the United States and prove their ability to reform corrupt nations before returning are the “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

“It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color ‘go back to your own country,’ is hallmark language of white supremacists,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

“Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans,” she added.

Read more


Related Articles

Jeffrey Epstein Had an Old Passport That Listed His Residence as Saudi Arabia

Jeffrey Epstein Had an Old Passport That Listed His Residence as Saudi Arabia

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Ends Asylum Protections For Most Migrants At US-Mexico Border

Trump Ends Asylum Protections For Most Migrants At US-Mexico Border

U.S. News
Comments

Rashida Tlaib Whines About Trump’s Rhetoric Despite Her Calling Trump a “Motherf**ker” During Her First Week in Office

U.S. News
Comments

Top Democrat: Why is Our Party Supporting Criminal Illegal Aliens?

U.S. News
Comments

Jeffrey Epstein Petitioning to Be Released From Jail Before Trial

U.S. News
Comments

Comments