AOC: Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweet ‘Hallmark Language of White Supremacists’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed Monday that President Donald Trump’s remarks in which he called on four progressive lawmakers to leave the United States and prove their ability to reform corrupt nations before returning are the “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color “go back to your own country,” is hallmark language of white supremacists. Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

“It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color ‘go back to your own country,’ is hallmark language of white supremacists,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

“Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans,” she added.

