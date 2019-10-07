AOC Unveils Manifesto: "A Just Society" Means Rent Control, Abolish Prisons, Welfare For All Illegals

None other than everyone’s favorite once-bartender, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), has unveiled her manifesto for a “just society” and if you thought The Green New Deal was out there, this one will amuse and amaze.

“A just society provides a living wage, safe working conditions, and healthcare. A just society acknowledges the value of immigrants to our communities. A just society guarantees safe, comfortable, and affordable housing. “By strengthening our social and economic foundations, we are preparing ourselves to embark on the journey to save our planet by rebuilding our economy and cultivate a just society.”

Her plan is broken down into six separate sections – all

The Recognizing Poverty Act

The Place to Prosper Act

The Embrace Act

The Mercy In Re-entry Act

The Uplift Workers Act

Guarantees the Economic, Social and Cultural Rights for All

“The Recognizing Poverty Act” would adjust the federal poverty level to account for regional differences, which would seem to help ‘poor’ people on the coasts more than the ‘deplorables’ in the middle of the country.

“The Place to Prosper Act” would prevent year-over-year rent increases of more than three percent.

“The Embrace Act” would allow illegal immigrants to claim the same welfare benefits as U.S. citizens and those immigrants here legally.

As a reminder, a federal public benefit is defined as: “any grant, contract, loan, professional license, or commercial license provided by an agency of the United States or by appropriated funds of the United States; and… any retirement, welfare, health, disability, public or assisted housing, post-secondary education, food assistance, unemployment benefit, or any other similar benefit for which payments or assistance are provided to an individual, household, or family eligibility unit by an agency of the United States or by appropriated funds of the United States.”

“The Mercy In Re-entry Act” ensures full access to Federal welfare benefits for all individuals with criminal convictions.

This section was followed this morning by a pair of tweets promoting “prison abolition, as AOC called for “a real conversation about decarceration [and] prison abolition in this country,” adding:

“A cage is a cage is a cage. And humans don’t belong in them.”

“The Uplift Workers Act” will adjust OMB scoring from dollar-based to “worker-friendliness” including union-membership when deciding on what entities deserve public funds.

Finally, the bill instructs the executive branch to re-initiate ratification processes for the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The ICESCR states that all persons have the right to work, fair and just conditions of work, social security, an adequate standard of living, including adequate food, clothing, housing, and healthcare.

