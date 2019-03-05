AOC Went Dark & Dirty With Campaign Funding

David Knight looks at the elaborate shell game played by AOC & her chief of staff, which has been exposed by watchdog agencies & a former FEC chair.
Maybe they should be calling for the abolition of the FEC instead of the abolition of ICE.
