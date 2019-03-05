AOC Went Dark & Dirty With Campaign Funding

Image Credits: Daddyodilly / Flickr.

David Knight looks at the elaborate shell game played by AOC & her chief of staff, which has been exposed by watchdog agencies & a former FEC chair.

Maybe they should be calling for the abolition of the FEC instead of the abolition of ICE.


Related Articles

CNN Focus Group Rejects Biden

CNN Focus Group Rejects Biden

U.S. News
Comments
Former FEC Chairman: AOC 'Could Be Facing Jail Time' for Possible Campaign Finance Violation

Former FEC Chairman: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ for Possible Campaign Finance Violation

U.S. News
Comments

Attorney General William Barr Won’t Recuse Himself in Mueller Probe

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams “Stone Cold Crazy” Democrats Over “Big, Fat, Fishing Expedition”

U.S. News
comments

Is This Legal? Official Copies Of The Mueller Report Are Being Sold Online, And The Release Date Listed Is “March 26”

U.S. News
comments

Comments