AOC's Latest Nanny-State Proclamation: Americans Must "Eat Fewer Hamburgers" To Stop Climate Change

Once again burnishing her credentials as the closest thing the Democrats have to an anti-Trump figure, NYC Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez cast her agenda in stark relief to the president’s this week by speaking out against a food item for which the president is known to be particularly fond: The humble American hamburger.

Readers may remember that, when the White House kitchen staff was on furlough during the government shutdown, President Trump bought somewhere between 300 and 1,000 burgers and served them up on silver platters for members of the Clemson Football Team after they won the NCAA championship.

When Trump was asked by a reporter at the event which burgers were his favorite (he ordered from McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s) he replied that he liked them all equally because they’re all “great American food.”



Apparently, AOC doesn’t see it that way. While plugging her GND resolution on the season premier of Showtime’s Desus & Mero this week, the Congresswoman said that Americans need to make some changes to their diet and not eat hamburgers for “breakfast, lunch and dinner” so we can address the ‘problem’ of factory farming.

“In the deal, what we talk about – and it’s true – is that we need to take a look at factory farming, you know? Period. It’s wild,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture. It’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.’ Like, let’s keep it real.”

But it’s not just our diets that need to change…it’s everything (like, maybe, banning air travel, another one of the many shocking proposalsfrom her GND resolution).

“But we have to take a look at everything,” Ocasio-Cortez continued, “and what we need to realize about climate change is about every choice that we make in our lives, you know?”

By insisting that we give up hamburgers, AOC presents a paradox: In her now-removed GND FAQ page, the freshman Congresswoman called for getting rid of “farting cows”. But how else are we supposed to get rid of them if we can’t eat them?

Showtime released the entire season-opener of Desus & Mero on YouTube, allowing anybody to watch it for free. The interview with AOC begins around the 18-minute mark.